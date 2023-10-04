Kazakhstan Eyes To Launch Transit Of Russian Gas To Uzbekistan By October-End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan plans
to kick off transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of
October, said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam
Satkaliyev during the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum, Trend reports.
"Currently, repair work that is being carried out on the
territory of Kazakhstan is being completed. They are associated
with construction work, with the allocation of a separate line for
gas metering. I think that, in the near future, upon completion of
these works, we will be able to announce the start of transit," he
said.
Speaking about the volumes of gas that will be supplied to
Uzbekistan, the minister noted that they are being agreed upon in
accordance with the application of the Uzbek side.
"As soon as we receive the application, we will announce the
specific transit volume," he added.
Earlier this year, Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz national company and
Russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transportation of
Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan.
On January 24, 2023, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy and Gazprom
signed a road map on the cooperation in the gas industry.
