Kazakhstan Eyes To Launch Transit Of Russian Gas To Uzbekistan By October-End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan plans to kick off transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October, said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev during the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum, Trend reports.

"Currently, repair work that is being carried out on the territory of Kazakhstan is being completed. They are associated with construction work, with the allocation of a separate line for gas metering. I think that, in the near future, upon completion of these works, we will be able to announce the start of transit," he said.

Speaking about the volumes of gas that will be supplied to Uzbekistan, the minister noted that they are being agreed upon in accordance with the application of the Uzbek side.

"As soon as we receive the application, we will announce the specific transit volume," he added.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz national company and Russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transportation of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan.

On January 24, 2023, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy and Gazprom signed a road map on the cooperation in the gas industry.