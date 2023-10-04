Armenia Hinders Reintegration Of Karabakh Armenians Into Azerbaijani Society - State Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Yerevan hinders
the sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents of the Karabakh
region into Azerbaijani society, the State Service of Special
Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
As it is noted, the State Migration Service launched the portal
gov in order to ensure sustainable
reintegration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society.
The State Service of Special Communication and Information
Security of Azerbaijan emphasized that conditions have been created
for use of the portal both by Armenians currently living in
Karabakh and residents who left for Armenia.
"However, a number of providers of the neighboring country block
some domain names belonging to state institutions of Azerbaijan to
prevent access of people from the territory of Armenia," the agency
said.
Will be updated

