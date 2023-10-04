QU's SESRI, UN-ESCWA Hold Workshop On Improving Project Design And Policy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University's (QU) Social and Economic Survey Research Institute (SESRI) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA) conducted a workshop on 'Project Design for Policy Influence.'

The workshop was attended by more than 40 participants from academia, government, and the private sector, who discussed means to improve the design of projects and government interventions to influence policy changes in countries.

Director of SESRI, Prof. Kaltham Al Ghanim, said:“This training workshop strives to provide a hands-on training and guide to policy researchers and entrepreneurs on the step-by-step process of designing and implementing a policy intervention to influence policy action. Particularly, this training course aims to illustrate best practice approach to designing policy interventions, using results-based management principles with best behavioural science insights.”

Several participants expressed the significance ofthe workshop, including Dr. Mariam Al Hammadi, from the Department of Humanities at QU. She emphasized the workshop's significance in policy-making and addressing gaps during the development of various projects. She stressed the importance of using appropriate policy applications, both for existing policies and those intended by policymakers, and persuading stakeholders of the importance of development in various projects.

Dr. Tahra El Obeid, from the College of Health Sciences at QU, stated that the workshop equipped participants with both theoretical and practical tools for designing policies for various projects and applying them in the practical field of teaching. The workshop also addressed various challenges in project management and provided suitable strategies for overcoming those issues.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hassan Husain, from the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality, said the workshop is important in planning projects related to food security with its focus on using more precise and modern mechanisms in dealing with the various project managements.