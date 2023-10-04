Inauguration Of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Receives Broad Media Coverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Arab and international media outlets have shown great interest in the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's inauguration of the“International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha” under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment,” with broad Arab and international participation.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on the opening of the exhibition in an article titled“Qatar's Amir Inaugurates Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.” The report highlighted the speech of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, who stated that Qatar's hosting of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha aligns with its commitments to sustainable development, both nationally and internationally. He emphasized that these initiatives are carried out under the guidance of H H the Amir of the State of Qatar, as part of Qatar National Vision 2030, within the framework of achieving a balance between his countrys development needs and protecting its natural resources on land, sea and air, to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, one of its pillars is the development of a comprehensive environmental strategy, with a primary focus on preserving the environment for future generations.

In a separate SPA report, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) H E Jassem Mohammad Al Bedaiwi highlighted the significance of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha. He noted that it convenes at a crucial time for the international community to discuss optimal ways of preserving the Earth's environment, ensuring the sustainability of the natural ecosystem, and addressing the numerous challenges posed to sustainability. Al Bedaiwi pointed out that the exhibition combines innovations in horticulture, sustainable design, and environmental conservation, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of preserving nature and promoting sustainability in horticulture and agriculture. He also expressed pride in Qatar's hosting of the exhibition, considering it a testament to the international community's confidence in Qatar's exceptional capabilities, which brings pride and honor to the Gulf region. Furthermore, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) noted that Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha is the world's first horticultural expo held in a desert climate. It encompasses four main themes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability. The exhibition covers an extensive area of approximately 7 million square meters of green spaces, including the international pavilions, which serve as centers for gardens, exhibitions, and international events. Additionally, the exhibition features two areas for various activities, events, and experiments, along with a“Family Zone” and a“Cultural Zone.” The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) covered the exhibition's opening, emphasizing Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani's call for enhanced international cooperation to achieve a balanced environmental world characterized by human respect for one another and sustainable respect for nature.

KUNA also reported, under the headline“Qatar Calls for Strengthening International Cooperation to Achieve a Balanced Environmental World,” that His Excellency called for more environmentally friendly solutions and innovations across all aspects of life. These solutions should adopt a realistic approach that prioritizes comprehensive economic development, and environmental protection, and ensures equitable access to energy for all.

In a separate report titled“Expo Doha Building Enters Guinness World Records for the Largest Green Surface in the World,” KUNA highlighted the announcement by the Public Works Authority that the main building of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha has entered the Guinness World Records for having the largest green surface area in the world, spanning approximately 4,031 square meters.

Meanwhile, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) published a report about the commencement of the activities of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, emphasizing that the exhibition offers an opportunity for exchanging experiences, sharing innovations, and showcasing smart agricultural and food systems in a desert climate. It also serves as an invitation to explore the food and agricultural products of participating countries, along with their cultural and scientific heritage.

The Oman News Agency (ONA) highlighted the exhibition's focus on several key areas, including sustainability, environmental awareness, technology and innovation, and modern agriculture.

In a report titled“Qatar's Amir Inaugurates Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha,” with the presence of a Lebanese delegation, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) noted that H E the Prime Minister reaffirmed Qatar's call for more environmentally friendly solutions across various aspects of life.

The German Press Agency (DPA) reported in an article titled“Qatar's Amir Inaugurates Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha with Arab and International Participation” that the exhibition, held under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment,” is taking place at the Bidder Park location and features participation from both Arab and international contributors. The report included excerpts from the speech by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on this occasion. He noted that Qatar's hosting of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha aligns with its commitments to sustainable development, both nationally and internationally, and constitutes a qualitative addition to Qatar's diverse initiatives aimed at ensuring a safer and more stable future for all people on Earth.