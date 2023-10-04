Environment Minister Meets With Director-General Of Arab Organisation For Agricultural Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani met yesterday with Director-General of the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development, Professor Ibrahim Adam Ahmed, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Sixth General Assembly of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security.

The meeting discussed a number of common topics, the most important of which was ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the organisation.

The Minister of Environment also met yesterday with Director-General of the Arab Centre for the Studies of Arid Zones and Drylands (ACSAD) Dr. Nasr Edin Obaid. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the ACSAD.