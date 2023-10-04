Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College Hosts 8Th Edition Of ISOMA 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College organised the 8th edition of the International Symposium of Military Academies (ISOMA) 2023, in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit. At the conclusion of the symposium, the Chief of Staff expressed his interest in the symposium and the topics it discussed, looking forward to organising more symposiums in this field.
