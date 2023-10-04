(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the third quarter 2023 will be published on October 18, 2023 at 7.20 a.m. CEST.
A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and acting CFO Jan Ytterberg.
Link to webcast:
Press and analysts who wants to participate in the press conference via conference call, may call the telephone exchange at +46 10-444 18 30 from 8.00 a.m. CEST.
October 4, 2023
Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29
For more information, please visit volvogroup
For frequent updates, follow us on X: @volvogroup
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Invitation to press and analyst conference in Stockholm
