Furthering Megan's Mission Through Rhabdomyosarcoma Research

- Kent Bugg, Megan's DadHILLSBORO, OREGON, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute was recently awarded $70,000 in continued support of two research studies for Rhabdomyosarcoma by the Megan's Mission Foundation. This funding furthers cc-TDI's initial work into two key areas – the continued testing of FDA approved drugs for efficacy on treating Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) and furthering immunotherapy as a therapy option for alveolar and embryonal RMS.In 2021, Megan Bugg – through the support of the Megan's Mission Foundation supporters – launched both the Citizen Scientist Project (CSP) and the Rhabdomyosarcoma Immunotherapy Project. Through the CSP, researchers have continued looking at compounds to further understand the effects of doxycycline on RMS. Additionally, cc-TDI researchers continue developing a unique immunotherapy technique to be used in children with RMS. If successful, its use could lower toxicity and improve outcomes for children by lessening the risk of secondary cancers, often caused by harsh chemotherapy treatments.“The Megan's Mission Foundation is proud to continue pursuing Megan Bugg's dream of ending childhood cancer through advocacy and research. It is an honor to make this donation to support the incredible research being done at the "Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory" at the Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute. Thanks to the generous donations from so many supporters, our Foundation is able to continue the partnership that Megan developed with Dr. Charles Keller and his amazing team at cc-TDI."The Megan's Mission Foundation continues to be a proud partner of the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory at cc-TDI. Throughout her fight, Megan was a staunch advocate for childhood cancer research. She gave voice to the voiceless so that other children and families would have better treatment options and ultimately better outcomes. For more information on the Megan's Mission Foundation, visit .About cc-TDI: The Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI, ), is a 501c3 non-profit biotech organization whose mission is to translate scientific discovery into clinical trials by understanding and providing new disease-specific treatment options for children with cancer. cc-TDI's research team of biologists and engineers work closely to identify targets on cancer cells and provide evidence-based testing for the selection of new drugs to be used in childhood cancer phase I and phase II clinical trials.

