Massive Iot Market Predicted To Reach $521.2 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

massive-iot-market-size

"Connectivity advancements, industry 4.0, and IoT adoption across sectors drive the massive IoT market's rapid growth." (130 characters)

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rising popularity of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M technologies and the rapid advancement of 5G technology are driving the growth of the global massive IoT market . In addition, the growing demand for industrial automation has supplemented the market growth. However, interoperability issues between a number of IoT devices and the high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of IoT platforms are hampering the massive IoT market growth. On the contrary, the rise in the initiatives toward smart city initiatives is expected to offer remunerative opportunities in the industry.

Based on components, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global massive IoT market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for hardware solutions such as low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs) and rise in the proliferation of low-cost IoT devices. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to the surge in demand for cloud-based IoT services across developed and emerging markets.

Request Sample Report at:

Covid-19 Scenario:

► The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns led to an increased demand for massive IoT applications. This in turn presented new opportunities for the IoT industry, particularly in the area of home automation.

► As people were spending more time at home, there was a greater need to create comfortable and efficient living spaces, which accelerated the adoption of massive IoT technology.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global massive IoT market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as most of the large enterprises are responsive toward taking security measures such as regular software updates, strong authentication, and risk assessment. However, the SMEs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031, as there is a rise in focus on recognizing the importance of IT technologies.

For Report Customization:

Based on platform, the network management segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global massive IoT market revenue, as the integration of networking management solutions is expected to grow to comprehensively monitor real-time network communications, which in turn, is aiding in the segment growth. However, the application management segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to a rising focus on reducing operational time and cost.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global massive IoT market revenue. This is because the adoption of massive IoT cuts operating expenses and allows organizations to execute multiple tasks at the same time. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the demand for effective data analytics and the fast adoption of cloud computing technology in emerging nations such as China and India.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report:

Access the full summary at:

Leading Market Players: -

► Cisco Systems, Inc.

► Ericsson

► Google LLC (Alphabet)

► Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

► IBM Corporation

► Intel Corporation

► Microsoft Corporation

► Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

► SAP SE

► Verizon Communications Inc.

► ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Report:

1. Canada Massive IoT Market

2. Europe Massive IoT Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn