Construction Lubricants Market Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 29 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global construction lubricants market is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 19.38 billion in the fiscal year 2022, marking an increase from US$ 18.62 billion in 2021. Over the past year, the industry experienced a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 4%.

A recent study conducted by market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact revealed that from 2015 to 2021, the sales of construction lubricants exhibited a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Notably, there was a 5% growth in demand for construction lubricants within the backhoe segment during the same period. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to dominate the global market, with an estimated valuation of nearly US$ 2 billion. Fact anticipates that the global construction lubricants industry will sustain a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Popularity of Synthetic Oil Sustained due to Performance Abilities:

The report reveals that synthetic oil would continue to maintain its status as a preferred construction lubricant, with global sales likely to surpass 3,300 KT in 2019. Such high-end preference for synthetic oil is typically triggered on account of its superior performance aptitudes along with higher drain intervals. It should be known that, stringent emission norms as well as regulations are also acting as prime motivators towards the growing demand for synthetic oils.

East Asia Imprints Control with Soaring Sales:

According to this assessment, East Asia will endure its lead across the construction lubricants industry, since several emerging economies have successfully magnified their efforts towards infrastructure development. On the other hand, South Asia is has also showcased its potential across the construction lubricants market, as governments across primary South Asian nations continue to drop a heightening impact on construction & infrastructure activities.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent Construction Lubricants providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.



In December 2021, Aker BP announced its proposed acquisition of the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy, through a statutory merger. This combination would create the largest exploration and production company focused exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In April 2022, Indian Oil Corporation announced to invest nearly Rs 840 crores in expanding its Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant (POL ) storage capacities, including setting up a Greenfield facility, in the Northeast.

The company is planning to take its POL capacities to 5,530 Thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum (TMTPA) by 2030 from the existing 3,160 TMTPA.

Key Segments Covered in the Construction Lubricants Industry Survey:

· Construction Lubricants by Application :



Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Automatic Transmission Oil

Greases

Brake Fluid Hydraulic Fluid

· Construction Lubricants by Base Oil :



Mineral Oil-based Construction Lubricants Synthetic Oil-based Construction Lubricants

· Construction Lubricants by Sales Channel :



Automotive Dealers

Independent Garages & Service Stations Retailers/Automotive Part Stores

· Construction Lubricants by Formulation Type :



Conventional Construction Lubricants Bio-based Construction Lubricants

· Construction Lubricants by Equipment Type :



Excavators

Backhoe

Bulldozers

Loaders

Graders

Articulated Hauler

Soil Compactor

Cranes

Rigid Dump Trucks Others

· Construction Lubricants by Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa

