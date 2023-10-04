Europe Wire Granulator Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 341.9 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) On the basis of analysis of Fact, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe wire granulator market is estimated at US$ 250.6 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

A huge amount of electronic waste is generated every year. The majority of the produced electronic garbage is burned and dumped in landfills. Plastics, aluminium, and copper are all essential components of the electrical and electronics industries.

Waste cable is a significant source of non-ferrous metal-containing raw materials. For economic and environmental reasons, recycling aids in the recovery of metallic content. Metals can be recycled indefinitely without losing any of their original properties and the risk of global warming is also decreased through the recovery of these metals.

The amount of discarded wires is growing along with the wire industry's quick development. The need for wire granulators will increase as more trash household appliances are disassembled for the recycling of raw materials such as used cables, wires, communication and telephone lines, multi-strand and single-strand cables, and other wires. Metal and plastic are totally separated by granulators and the goal of comprehensive utilization is also fulfilled.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The Europe wire granulator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% and be valued at US$ 341.9 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 2.2% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Germany dominates the European market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

Copper segment accounts for the maximum share in the wire granulator market holding 57.0% of the Europe market in 2023

The wire granulator with a capacity of 100-300 kg/h accounts for maximum consumption holding 44.0% of the Europe market in 2023 The copper segment is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 3.2% from 2023-2033

“The government's initiatives to conserve metals and decrease the imports of metals along with growing inclination towards renewable energy sources will surge the demand for wire granulator,” says a Fact analyst.

Segmentation of Wire Granulator Industry Research



By Material :



Copper



Aluminium Other



By Capacity (Kg/h) :



>100



100-300



300-500 500 & above



By Mechanism :



Semi-automatic Automatic



By Country :



Germany



France



UK



BENELUX



NORDIC



Italy



Spain Rest of Europe

Market's Key Stratagems

Market participants offer a complete line of machinery that is equipped with the modern technologies required for recycling operations in different recycling industries. Players are focusing on providing solutions that are specifically tailored to the needs of their users. Manufacturers are aiming on creating equipment that performs well under severe conditions. Players are focusing on improving their online presence and increasing their production capacity in order to reach a broader market.

Manufacturers of wire granulators are focusing on developing machines that maximize economic benefits by improving productivity and saving energy. Players focus on expanding their market reach by partnering with or acquiring local or regional businesses to serve vast catchment areas and generate large profit margins.

Strengthening the distribution network and long-term contracts with suppliers in non-legacy markets are also the focus of market leaders. Players are focusing on providing a wide range of equipment that is required during the recycling process.

Key Companies Profiled



ICS CONTEC Maschinenbau GmbH

JMC Recycling Ltd

STOKKERMILL Strip Technology, Inc

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe wire granulator market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material (copper, aluminium, other), capacity Kg/h (>100, 100-300, 300-500, 500 & above), and mechanism (semi-automatic, automatic), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

