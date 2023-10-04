Adhesive Resins Market To Reach US$ 31 Billion At A CAGR Of 5.1% By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global adhesive resins market is currently valued at US$ 18.7 billion in 2023, with projections indicating a market valuation of US$ 31 billion by the conclusion of 2033. This growth trajectory signifies a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the next decade.

The escalating demand for adhesive resins across a spectrum of consumer applications, as well as in the transportation sector, is a significant driver fueling the sales of these versatile products. Additionally, the ongoing surge in infrastructural development has led to substantial growth in the construction and building sector, further propelling global demand for adhesive resins in the foreseeable future.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global adhesive resins market is currently valued at US$ 18.7 billion.

Worldwide demand for adhesive resins is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

The anticipated growth rate of the Canadian market is 4.1% through 2033.

Sales of adhesive resins are projected to reach a market value of US$ 31 billion by the end of 2033. The forecasted CAGR for the market in Germany is 3.7%.

The trend for synthetic and green adhesive resins is also predicted to contribute to opportunities for industry players. Growing awareness about eco-friendly materials is expected to fuel demand for bio-based adhesives. These factors will enable the end-use industries in reducing their issues about the environment. End-use industries are also making a shift towards hot-melt adhesives.

On the flip side, certain challenges and restraints will impact the overall growth of the global market. Some of these factors include time-consuming and stringent regulatory policies and volatility in the prices of raw materials.

Greater difficulty to separate objects during the testing process and decreased stability of these solutions at high temperatures are also restricting growth opportunities for industry players. However, these adhesives provide relative weakness to bonding larger objects with a smaller surface area. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for low carbon-emitting and lightweight vehicles from the automotive industry will bolster demand for adhesives and their resins.

Competitive landscape:

Numerous strategies, for instance, partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, novel product launches, better supply chain management, and adherence to safety regulations, are being adopted by industry players to generate novel growth opportunities in the market.

For instance :



DuPont, in June 2022, announced the completion of the sale of its Biomaterials business unit. The unit has been purchased by the Huafon Group for a price of around US$ 240 million .

ExxonMobil, in March 2022 said that the construction of the new LAO (liner alpha olefins) production unit is scheduled to start in mid-2023 to cater to local supply. ExxonMobil will produce ten high-purity LAO products and will commercialize them under the brand name, ElevexxTM. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., in December 2021 announced the signing of a capital and commercial partnership agreement with Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. Mitsui Chemicals, in conjunction with this agreement, has agreed to the acquisition of shares of Japan MDM. These shares are earlier held by NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. which is the largest shareholder of the company's shares.

Key manufacturers of adhesive resins include Ashland, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, The Compound Company BV (Yparex), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Lawter B.V.

Segmentation of Adhesive Resins Industry Research:

By Type :



Epoxy

Polyurethane

Synthetic Rubber

Polyacrylic Ester (PAE) Others

By Application :



Building & Construction

Paper & Packaging

Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Consumer/DIY Others

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Adhesive Resins include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Adhesive Resins Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Adhesive Resins market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Adhesive Resins market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Adhesive Resins market size?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: