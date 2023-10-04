Acetone Derivatives Market To Surpass US$ 19.9 Billion At 5.8% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global acetone derivatives market, as of 2022, is valued at US$ 11.2 billion, and it is poised for consistent growth with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. By the conclusion of 2032, this market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 19.9 billion.

One of the primary drivers of demand for acetone derivatives lies within the paints and coatings industry, where a wide array of chemicals is employed for various painting applications. The surge in urbanization and the increasing desire for visually appealing paints are expected to be instrumental in propelling the market forward in the years ahead. Acetone derivatives find diverse applications in sectors such as construction, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. These derivatives play pivotal roles as solvents, intermediates, and adhesives across these industries. The burgeoning construction sector, in particular, is a key contributor to the significant utilization of acetone derivatives in various applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global acetone derivatives market is estimated to inflate at a CAGR of 5.8% and be valued at US$ 11.9 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 4.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under grade, chemical grade acetone derivatives dominate the market and are valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2022.

East Asia dominates the global market and holds a share of 31.7%.

The paints & coatings industry is likely to represent 32.9% market share in 2022. Based on product type, demand for bisphenol A & methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK) is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.9% and 6%, respectively.

Competitive landscape:

Leading producers of acetone derivative products are employing sustainable methodologies and product customization for end users. Key suppliers are focused on the development of products that serve varied industry demands. Moreover, manufacturers are strengthening their market position through strategic acquisitions and collaborations.



In March 2021, Lotte Chemical announced that it will use Honeywell UOP Q-max, EVONIK MSHP, and Phenol 3G technologies to produce phenol and acetone derivatives. Through this technological engagement, Lotte aims at increasing its global production of phenol and acetone derivatives to raise its market position.

In May 2021, Arkema announced the divestment of its PMMA business to Trinseo. Following this divestment, Arkema aims at becoming a prominent player in the specialty material segment by 2024. In June 2022, Ineos Phenol launched its first product line attributed to renewable resources. These innovations are potential substitutes for fossil fuel-based phenol, acetone, and AMS.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of acetone derivatives positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Acetone Derivatives Industry Research:

By Product Type :



Bisphenol

Diacetone alcohol (DAA)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Isophoron Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)

By Grade :



Chemical Grade

Food Grade Pharma Grade

By Application :



Solvents

Additives Intermediates

By End-use Industry :



Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Chemicals Others

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

What elements are influencing the market for acetone derivatives?

One of the major end users of acetone derivatives is the paints and coatings sector. This is mostly attributable to their qualities, which include high solvency, the capacity to dissolve films and resins, and the ability to reduce viscosity in paints and varnishes. MIBK and isophorone are the two main acetone derivatives utilised in the paint and coatings sector. Due to its high solvency and low density, MIBK is frequently utilised to create high-solid coatings.

Additionally, the well-established automobile industry is offering the coatings sector prosperous chances due to the strong need for materials that can shield against the environment, such as UV radiation and sunshine, as well as provide cars a fashionable appearance. Additionally, the adoption of EVs in the automotive sector will grow significantly over the next ten years, necessitating a rise in the consumption of coating materials.

