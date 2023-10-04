Magnificent Tai Ji Culture Featuring Back To The Origin Invites All To Enjoy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angels leading mankind to find their original intentions and return to a beautiful world

The characters in the play serve as reflections of humans in reality

People's journey to awakening hinges on listening to their inner voices

Counting down on last days to reserve free tickets for limited seating.

- Blanca E. Rubio, CA State Assembly MemberCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As contemplated by Hamlet, "To be, or not to be," one would wonder what's the meaning to be born a human being? When everyone wants to pursue happiness and fulfill their desires as a life goal, what could possibly go wrong in the process to make the disoriented soul cry out?With visits to over 300 cities across six continents and participation in more than 3,000 cultural performances, Tai Ji Men will soon bring its epic masterpiece“Back to the Origin” and a spiritual feast“Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World” to California in the hope of inspiring all to reflect upon their original hearts and make a better world in collective effort for one another.Performances in San Jose★ October 6 (Friday)Theme: Back to the OriginTime: 7 - 9 p.m.★October 7th (Saturday)Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the WorldTime: 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.Venue: San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsAddress: 255 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113Reserve free tickets at:Performances in Pasadena★October 15th (Sunday)Theme: Back to the OriginTime: 2 – 4 p.m.Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the WorldTime: 7 – 10 p.m.Venue: Pasadena Civic AuditoriumAddress: 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101Reserve free tickets at:“Back to the Origin” is an allegorical masterpiece steeped in the profound wisdom of Yin and Yang philosophy. It delves into the temptations of human nature, the clash between good and evil, and the pivotal choices driven by conscience. The narrative takes the audience on a transcendent voyage through time and space, stirring long-buried memories and emotions. Beyond its captivating storyline, the play serves as a prophetic admonition, urging individuals to engage in introspection. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the esteemed leader of Tai Ji Men, spearheads the direction of the play, with music, costumes, props, and backdrops meticulously crafted by himself and his disciples. An interesting note is that all the personalities in the plot reflect many aspects of our lives in reality. For instance, the actor portraying the greedy boss is a salesman himself, using the role as a mirror to confront the concealed greed within his heart. Similarly, the actress taking on the role of a material girl embarks on a journey to discover the power of her mind, body, and spirit for inner harmony.“Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World” is more than just a concert; it's a cultural feast spanning 6,000 years of Tai Ji Men culture and martial arts artistry. With the fusion of music, dance, and martial arts, this program will take the audience on a journey through ancient cultures, inspire the creation of new cultures, and usher in an era of conscience. By incorporating modern technology, special effects, animation, and immersive sound and light, the program not only showcases the beauty of art and culture but also imparts the timeless spirit and values of this ancient Menpai. It's an experience not to be missed.About Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is a lineage of ancient qigong martial arts, deeply rooted in Tao wisdom that has been passed down through generations, carrying a rich wellspring of wisdom. With a mission to preserve Tai Ji Men culture and promote the well-being of individuals' physical, mental, and spiritual health, Tai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization. In the year 2000, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the current leader, established two Tai Ji Men centers in California. This October, a new center will be inaugurated in Santa Clara and Pasadena respectively.Over the years, Dr. Hong has led Tai Ji Men disciples and members of the Federation of World Peace and Love on goodwill missions to six continents, advocating for a culture of love and conscience. He played a pivotal role in the establishment of the United Nations International Day of Conscience. In March of this year, Dr. Hong and members of the Federation received the“President's Lifetime Achievement Award” issued by U.S. President Biden in recognition of their collective contribution of over 1.2 million hours of service to the United States.Contacts of Tai Ji Men Qigong AcademyJennifer Hong (408) 896-8985Lily Chen (626) 202-5268

