Polyalkylene Glycols Market Demand Is Predicted To Increase At A 9.1% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

The global polyalkylene glycols market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion at present and is predicted to increase at an astronomical 9.1% CAGR through 2032.

Increasing focus on sustainability and growing demand for bio-based chemicals are anticipated to boost the sales of polyalkylene glycols over the coming years. Growing demand for lubricants, expansion of chemical manufacturing facilities, supportive government initiatives, and rapid industrialization across the world are other factors that are slated to uplift the demand for polyalkylene glycols in the future. On the flip side, fluctuating crude oil and raw material prices are predicted to hamper market growth potential in the long run.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



In 2022, the global polyalkylene glycols market is valued at US$ 2.3 billion.

Demand for polyalkylene glycols is anticipated to increase at an impressive 9.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

By 2032, sales revenue of the polyalkylene glycols market is slated to reach US$ 5.5 billion.

Growing demand for bio-based lubricants, increasing automotive production, supportive government initiatives to boost chemical manufacturing, and robust industrialization are prime aspects that will drive market expansion.

Sales of polyalkylene glycols in China are predicted to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 10.8% and reach a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion by 2032-end.

High prices of polyalkylene glycol-based lubricants and volatile pricing of raw materials are expected to hinder market growth to some extent.

BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell plc, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. are the top five companies that accounted for over 50% market share in 2021. Demand for polypropylene glycols is anticipated to rake in revenue worth US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2032.

“Led by countries such as India, China, Japan, and Korea, the Asia Pacific regional market for polyalkylene glycols is anticipated to be the most lucrative one over the decade,” says a Fact analyst

Prominent Key Players:



BASF SE

PAN Asia Chemical Corporation

Clariant

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

ExxonMobil

DOW Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Idemitsu Kosan

Covestro AG

AkzoNobel NV

Croda International Corp.

Ineos AG Huntsman

Winning Strategy

Key polyalkylene glycol manufacturers are increasing their investments in the research and development of novel chemicals that are sustainable and biocompatible. Polyalkylene glycol companies are also expected to focus on increasing their production capacity to meet rising demand from several industry verticals.

This latest polyalkylene glycols market research survey by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, offers a complete overview of the competitive landscape and aids in informed decision-making to maximize profitability for our clients.

