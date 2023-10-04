Jury selection starts for FTX founder’s trial

(MENAFN) Jury selection commenced on Tuesday in a federal court located in New York City for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency trading platform based in the Bahamas.



In this process, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan interviewed 50 potential jurors to select 12 jurors and six alternates who will participate in the trial, which is anticipated to extend over a six-week period.



Last June, the US Justice Department announced its intention to prosecute Bankman-Fried on eight charges filed against him in December. These charges were brought after his defense team sought to dismiss additional indictments in May.



During this time, a Bahamian court, from which Bankman-Fried was extradited, prevented the local government from pursuing extra charges based on the terms of the extradition agreement with the United States.



After pleading not guilty to the original eight charges in December in the US District Court Southern District of New York, Bankman-Fried was granted release on a $250 million bail, with the condition that he would be confined to his parents' residence in Palo Alto, California.

