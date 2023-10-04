Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (E-SIM) Size To Reach $12.7 Billion By 2032 | At A CAGR Of 14.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market

Significant opportunities for telecommunications companies, including the provision of flexible plans, easy switching, & the elimination of physical SIM cards.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) by Application (Connected Car, Smartphone and Tablet, Wearable Device, Others), by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) size was valued at $3.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $12.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

An embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) is a type of SIM card that is embedded directly into a device during the manufacturing process. It is a small chip or module that serves the same purpose as a traditional SIM card: to identify and authenticate the device on a mobile network. However, E-SIMs are permanently integrated into the device's hardware and cannot be accessed or changed by the user unlike physical SIM cards that can be physically inserted or removed from a device. E-SIMs may be remotely activated, provisioned, and managed by mobile network operators (MNOs) over-the-air, offering greater flexibility and convenience for users to switch between different mobile network operators or plans without physically changing SIM cards.

Enhanced security is a significant driver behind the growth of the embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market share. E-SIMs offer robust security measures to protect user data and ensure secure communication. One of the key security features of E-SIM technology is the incorporation of tamper-resistant hardware and encryption mechanisms. These security measures make it extremely difficult for unauthorized access or tampering with the E-SIM. As a result, industries that handle sensitive information, such as healthcare, finance, and government, have increasingly adopted E-SIM technology to ensure secure connectivity. Thus, driving the Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market Growth For example, in healthcare, E-SIMs may be used in connected medical devices or telehealth solutions to securely transmit patient data and maintain privacy. Similarly, in the finance sector, E-SIMs provide secure connectivity for mobile banking and payment applications, protecting user information from potential breaches. The enhanced security offered by E-SIM technology addresses the growing concerns of data privacy and protection, making it an attractive solution for industries where secure connectivity is crucial.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Industry (e-SIM) is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Industry (e-SIM) include:

· STMicroelectronics

· Infineon Technologies AG

· Thales

· Sierra Wireless

· Deutsche Telekom AG

· Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

· Telenor group

· Vodafone Group Plc

· NTT DOCOMO, Inc

· NXP semiconductors

Embedded-SIM technology offers significant opportunities for telecommunications companies to enhance their service offerings. Mobile network operators (MNOs) may provide customers with flexible plans that allow them to switch providers easily with a digital SIM card, with E-SIM. This means that customers may change their service provider or subscription plan seamlessly, directly from their device settings. In addition, E-SIM enables remote provisioning and management of E-SIM profiles, eliminating the need for physical distribution and activation of SIM cards. This reduces logistics costs and streamlines the onboarding process for customers. Moreover, telecom operators may remotely manage and update E-SIM profiles, providing a more efficient and personalized customer experience. Overall, E-SIM technology empowers telecom companies to offer flexible plans, simplify logistics, and enhance customer satisfaction through improved service management and customization options.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market (e-SIM) trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research