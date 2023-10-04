(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sassyn Designer Boutique to Open Second Location at Stonebriar Mall



The East Africa Business Network is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Sassyn Designer Boutique's second location at Stonebriar Mall. With great pleasure, Ms. Connie Bryant, a long-time supporter of the network, invites you to join her in celebrating this exciting milestone on Friday, September 30th.



Sassyn Designer Boutique has been a trendsetter, bringing glamour and sophistication to the fashion scene. With its unique collection of exquisite designs and attention to detail, the boutique has garnered a loyal customer base who appreciates the brand's commitment to elegance and style.



Owner Connie Bryant is excited to expand the Sassyn experience to the Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, giving more fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to indulge in the latest trends and exclusive designs. With the new location, Sassyn aims to further elevate the shopping experience, providing a haven of glamour and luxury for all its valued customers.



The grand opening event promises to be a night to remember, filled with fashion, music, and celebration. Join us from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Stonebriar Mall, where Ms. Connie Bryant herself will be present to welcome guests and showcase the latest collections.



"We are thrilled to mark the launch of our second location at Stonebriar Mall," says Ms. Connie Bryant, the owner of Sassyn Designer Boutique. "We have worked tirelessly to curate a collection that embodies elegance and sophistication, and we cannot wait to share it with you. Join us on September 30th, and let us together create a world of glamour and style, exclusively at Sassyn!"



Sassyn Designer Boutique's new location at Stonebriar Mall will continue to deliver the same exceptional quality, personalized service, and unparalleled fashion that customers have come to expect. Whether you're in search of the perfect evening gown, a statement accessory, or a head-turning ensemble, Sassyn will cater to your every desire.



For more information about the grand opening event and Sassyn Designer Boutique, please contact Benta Bryant at . Follow us on social media (@sassynboutique) for the latest updates and sneak peeks of the upcoming collections.



About Sassyn Designer Boutique:

Sassyn Designer Boutique is a leading fashion brand known for its glamorous and sophisticated collections. With a focus on elegance and attention to detail, Sassyn offers a curated selection of exclusive designs to cater to the fashion-forward clientele. With its second location at Stonebriar Mall, Sassyn continues to set new trends and redefine the fashion landscape.

Elsa Juko-McDowell, Chairwoman

East Africa Business Network

+1 855-730-3226

email us here