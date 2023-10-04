Automotive Clear Vision System Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 35.7 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global automotive clear vision system market is expected to expand at 5.5% CAGR and generate a market valuation of US$ 35.7 Billion by the end of 2032, as per detailed industry analysis by Fact – a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

An automotive clear vision system is the core system of passenger and commercial vehicles that aids the driver to maneuver the vehicle well without any hindrance. Increasing adoption of ADAS in the automotive industry is driving demand for clear vision systems, which is likely to boost overall market growth over the coming years.

To address growing concerns about public and personal safety-related to automotive use, various types of sensor washing technologies are being developed across the sector. To alleviate basic safety worries about reverse parking brake sensors along with complicated safety concerns in autonomous vehicles, the sensors in use must be thoroughly cleaned. The safety requirement works as a positive factor for the growth of the vehicle clear vision market.

Further, there is increasing demand for passenger vehicles across the globe, especially in the Asian and European regions. Being the core system of a vehicle, demand for a clear vision systems is mounting significantly. Washer fluid fill & storage systems are the largest market shareholder at nearly one-third of the market share.

Leading market players are focusing on expanding their presence across the.

For example, in December 2020, Trico Products Corp.'s First Brands Group acquired Centric Parts, leading to an increase in their market share through their diversified portfolio.

Key T akeaways from Market Study



The automotive clear vision system market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2032.

The reservoirs segment, under washer fluid fill & storage systems, accounts for nearly two-fifths of the global market share.

Among the offerings, washer fluid management systems has been the fastest-growing segment at 9% CAGR.

The East Asia automotive clear vision system market is set to dominate market revenue in 2022, where China is set to acquire more than 70% market share and generate significant revenue over the assessment period. India is expected to dominate the South Asia and Oceania region with more than one-third market share, owing to a large volume of automotive sales.

“ Development of technologically- advanced product s through robust R&D will offer a competitive edge for automotive clear vision system manufacturers over the forecast years , ” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Robert Bosch GmbH

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

Valeo SA

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co

Denso Corporation

Trico Products Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation

Ficosa Internacional SA

Mergon Group

ABC Group Holdings Parent Inc. Other Players

Winning Strategy

Leading players have been spending on R&D to bring in innovative products that can provide better support to ADAS-based cars. Companies also focusing on developing AI-based components that can easily detect dirt, mud, or bird droppings, and clean the same without any issue. These improvements will drive demand for automotive clear vision systems in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Moreover, market participants are entering into constructive partnerships with leading automotive manufactures to create consistency in supply and streamline their supply chains. As the automotive industry has limited margins on components, competitive pricing stands out to be the go-to strategy for players in order to capture more market share.



On March 3, 2022, Mergon Group announced the acquisition of a U.K.-based technical blow moulded components supplier – Weltonhurst Limited. This acquisition will help the company expand its manufacturing capabilities in the U.K. market On December 2, 2020, Trico Products Corp.'s First Brands GroupTM acquired Centric® parts. This acquisition will help company strengthen its aftermarket product portfolio as well as ensure a strong presence in the market.

Automotive Clear Vision System Industry Survey Segmentation



By Offering:



Washer Fluid Fill & Storage Systems





Reservoirs





Inlet and Filler Tubes





Fluid Level Sensors



Reservoir Heating Systems



Washer Fluid Management Systems





Screen Cleaning Pumps





Headlamp Cleaning Pumps





ADAS Cleaning Pumps



Other Accessories (Hoses, Connectors)



Surface Cleaning Systems





Screen Wash Nozzles





Headlamp Wash Nozzles





ADAS Wash Nozzles

Heated Wash Nozzles

by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars





Mid-Size





Compact





Luxury



SUVs



Commercial Vehicles





LCVs





HCVs

Coaches & Buses

By Distribution Channel:



OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

