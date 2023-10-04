Fed must remain ‘vigilant’ to continue inflation's upward trajectory

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed Leader Raphael Bostic declared that the United States Federal Reserve have to remain "vigilant" to continue inflation's upward trajectory.



"Uncertainty and risks mean that the FOMC must stay vigilant to ensure that inflation does not reverse its trajectory," Bostic stated in a declaration. "Though momentum is in the right direction, it's too early to claim victory in our fight. Higher prices have inflicted hardship on many American households. That must not happen again."



Bostic stated that a soft landing is possible and added that the Fed managed to prevent high unemployment and sluggish financial increase.



"Wringing inflation out of the economy is hard work. But this is the work these times require," he noted.



Since March 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates 11 times to combat unprecedented inflation, but these actions also ran the risk of sending the US economy into a recession.



In September, Head Jerome Powell stated that he thinks it is probable to do a "soft landing" which is an instance where a central bank rises interest rates excessively, causing a financial downturn but preventing a recession.

