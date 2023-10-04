Pleasant Autumn Weather Forecast, With Scattered Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to dip below average by approximately 2-3 degrees Celsius. Across most areas of the kingdom, the weather will be pleasant and autumnal, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate temperatures.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), clouds will be visible at different altitudes, and there is a chance of intermittent light rain showers in the central and eastern parts of the country. The winds will be moderate and northwesterly.Additionally, the weather service issued a warning regarding the risk of slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall and the potential for reduced visibility due to fog in the early morning hours over the northern highlands.Looking ahead to Thursday, mercury levels will rise a few degrees, resulting in relatively hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, and mild autumn conditions in rest regions, with clouds appearing at different altitudes.There is a possibility of light rain showers in the north of the country, while winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly.As we approach Friday, temperatures are anticipated to dip again, creating a delightful and autumnal atmosphere in much of the country. However, The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see moderate temperatures.A few clouds will dot the sky at different altitudes, and the winds will maintain a moderate northerly direction.It's worth noting that in the eastern parts of the country, the winds may occasionally pick up, causing some dust to be stirred up.Today's peak temperatures will be between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 18 or even 13C in the northern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 33C and lows of 25C.