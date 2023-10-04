Indo South Korean Cultural Forum Hosts Inspiring Event At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Indo South Korean Film and Cultural Forum, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, recently orchestrated an exceptional event featuring a captivating mind lecture and motivational workshop, led by a distinguished team from South Korea. The event took place at AAFT School of Fashion & Design and was made possible through a fruitful collaboration with the International Youth Federation (IYF), showcasing enlightening talks and engaging performances.



The distinguished guests from South Korea included Prof. Paul Song Museong, Dr. Moon Min Yong, and Ms. Moon Somang, accompanied by their IYF-International Youth Federation coordinators. The delegation received a warm welcome by Ms. Namita and Interpreter Ms. Merilyn. The audience was comprised of esteemed faculty members and enthusiastic students from the School of Fashion & Design.



The event commenced with an exhilarating musical performance by the talented IYF Band“Incredible,” setting a vibrant tone for the proceedings. Following this, the audience was enraptured by a mesmerizing cello performance by the exceptionally skilled Ms. Moon Somang. The highlight of the event was the profound Mind Lecture delivered by Dr. Moon Min Young, leaving an indelible mark on all in attendance.



In a gesture of deep appreciation and honor, Dr. Manoj Agarwal extended gratitude through a heartfelt vote of thanks and presented the dignitaries with an esteemed Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club. A group photograph served as a memento, marking this memorable occasion, after which everyone partook in a delightful refreshment session.



The event concluded on a delightful note, coinciding with the celebration of Teachers' Day. Flowers and chocolates were distributed among the faculty members, symbolizing profound respect and gratitude for their unwavering dedication and hard work.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+911204831143

Other articles by AAFT