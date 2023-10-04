International Day Of Democracy Celebrated By Marwah Studios At London

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London: Marwah Studios, a prominent hub for arts and culture, celebrated the International Day of Democracy with great fervor and enthusiasm at London, United Kingdom. Addressing the members of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished media personality and the visionary behind Marwah Studios, highlighted India's significant role as the largest democracy in the world.



India, with its colossal population of 1.4 billion people, holds the esteemed position of being the spiritual capital of the world. Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the grandeur of democracy in India, noting the magnitude of its elections, which stand as a testament to the diversity and inclusivity the country embraces. He emphasized that every caste, creed, and religion finds a place and representation in this vast and diverse nation.



“While addressing the members of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation on the occasion of International Democracy Day,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah,“India, as the world's largest democracy, serves as an exemplary model for the world to learn from. We are emerging as a global leader and superpower, and democracy is a vital ingredient in this formula of success.”



The celebration of the International Day of Democracy by Marwah Studios at London aimed to reinforce the importance of democracy as a fundamental pillar of societal progress, inclusivity, and harmony.



