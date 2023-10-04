Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
27.09.2023 (W) 280 677 64.68 18 155 199
28.09.2023 279 426 65.42 18 280 161
29.09.2023 273 219 67.09 18 329 443
02.10.2023 230 161 66.44 15 292 725
03.10.2023 (T) 756 535 63.91 48 352 497
Previous transactions 0
Total transactions under the program 1 820 018 65.06 118 410 025


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 16 916 896 shares, corresponding to 0.8% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



