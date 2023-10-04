(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
4 October 2023
Vast Resources plc
('Vast' or the 'Company')
Update on Debt Funding
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an update in relation to the Asset Backed Debt facility from A&T Investments SARL (“Alpha”) as announced on 16 May 2022 and the debt owed to Mercuria Energy Trading SA (“Mercuria”) relating to Tranche A of the Prepayment Agreement announced on 21 March 2018.
Further to the announcement made on 2 October 2023 regarding the Company being in discussions with Alpha and Mercuria regarding a further extension that will allow additional time to finalise the settlement of its historic claims outlined in previous announcements, the Company is pleased to announce it has agreed a further extension with Alpha & Mercuria to 30 November 2023 and it is now concluding the legal documentation. All terms and conditions of the debt remain the same.
