Two Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty In Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 a.m., October 4, 2023, two Russian missile carriers were on combat duty in the Sea of Azov.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Sea of Azov, there are two Russian warships. Both of them are Kalibr-type missile carriers with a total volley of up to eight missiles,” the report states.

In the Black Sea, four Russian warships are remaining on combat duty. No missile carriers were spotted among them.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there is one Russian warship on combat duty.