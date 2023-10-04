Special Forces Destroy Two Russian Mortars, Ammo Depot In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian special operations forces have destroyed Russia's ammunition depot and two 120mm mortars in the Donetsk region.

The relevant video was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment has achieved an outright victory in a 'duel' with Russian mortar squads,” the report states.

Russia's ammunition depot and two 120mm mortars were detected not far from a settlement in the Donetsk region. Using an unmanned aerial vehicle, Ukrainian reconnaissance units adjusted mortar fire and smashed all three targets.

A reminder that, on October 3, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 20 strikes on enemy positions.

Photo: illustrative