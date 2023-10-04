Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 279,890

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 279,890 troops in Ukraine (+450 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and October 4, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,745 tanks (+13 over the past day), 9,026 armored fighting vehicles (+18), 6,612 artillery systems (+47), 802 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 540 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,962 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+30), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,121 unmanned aerial vehicles (+41), 946 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,530 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on October 3, 2023, a total of 43 combat engagements occurred on the front.