Ritz-Carlton, Baku & JW Marriott Absheron Baku Welcome New General Manager

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ritz-Carlton, Baku and the JW Marriott Absheron Baku welcome Nilesh Singh, the new Cluster General Manager of the two Marriott properties in the city.

Nilesh Singh joins the ladies and gentlemen of The Ritz- Carlton, Baku, along with the associates from the JW Marriott Absheron Baku, bringing more than 20 years of hospitality experience. Nilesh started his career in 2000 in the food and beverage department, where he had the opportunity to grow with the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in India for over 12 years in three different properties. He started his career in Marriott International as an EAM at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, his hometown in India, to manage eight outlets dedicated to special cuisines and clientele.

Three years later, he joined The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, where he had the pleasure to work for over a year, maximizing profitability, maintaining the brand standards and elevating the guest satisfaction scores of more than eight restaurants and beverage outlets in the resort. He was elevated to the Hotel Manager role being responsible of the operations departments focused on revenue growth and financial performance. After a year, he had the chance to support the hosts at The St. Regis Singapore as an interim hotel manager and then moved to The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, where he demonstrated a strong leadership background during two years.

In 2021, he was appointed for the first time as General Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort and Spa, for the opening of this new property within the portfolio of Marriott International in the Indian Ocean. Nilesh was involved in the recruitment process as well as the positioning of the hotel.

Throughout his successful career, Nilesh Singh has demonstrated efficient leadership and people management skills with strong experience in managing multi-cultural teams across Indonesia, India, Singapore and Malaysia.

He is a health-enthusiast, an avid reader, loves to travel and explore different countries to enjoy the local culture and traditions.

