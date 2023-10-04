Ritz-Carlton, Baku & JW Marriott Absheron Baku Welcome New General Manager

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ritz-Carlton, Baku and the JW Marriott Absheron Baku welcome
Nilesh Singh, the new Cluster General Manager of the two Marriott
properties in the city.
Nilesh Singh joins the ladies and gentlemen of The Ritz-
Carlton, Baku, along with the associates from the JW Marriott
Absheron Baku, bringing more than 20 years of hospitality
experience. Nilesh started his career in 2000 in the food and
beverage department, where he had the opportunity to grow with the
Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in India for over 12 years in three
different properties. He started his career in Marriott
International as an EAM at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, his
hometown in India, to manage eight outlets dedicated to special
cuisines and clientele.
Three years later, he joined The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, where he
had the pleasure to work for over a year, maximizing profitability,
maintaining the brand standards and elevating the guest
satisfaction scores of more than eight restaurants and beverage
outlets in the resort. He was elevated to the Hotel Manager role
being responsible of the operations departments focused on revenue
growth and financial performance. After a year, he had the chance
to support the hosts at The St. Regis Singapore as an interim hotel
manager and then moved to The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, where he
demonstrated a strong leadership background during two years.
In 2021, he was appointed for the first time as General Manager
at Le Meridien Maldives Resort and Spa, for the opening of this new
property within the portfolio of Marriott International in the
Indian Ocean. Nilesh was involved in the recruitment process as
well as the positioning of the hotel.
Throughout his successful career, Nilesh Singh has demonstrated
efficient leadership and people management skills with strong
experience in managing multi-cultural teams across Indonesia,
India, Singapore and Malaysia.
He is a health-enthusiast, an avid reader, loves to travel and
explore different countries to enjoy the local culture and
traditions.
For more information or to book your stay, please visit the
hotel's websites: About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company,
LLC
The Ritz-Carlton, Baku and JW Marriott Absheron Baku
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more
than 108 hotels in 34 countries and territories. For more
information or reservations, visit the company web site at for the
latest company updates, visit marriott and to join the
live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-
Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is
proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program
from Marriott International. The program offers members an
extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on
Marriott Bonvoy
Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary
nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more
information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.
About JW Marriott Absheron Baku:
JW Marriott Absheron Baku serves as the ideal venue for those
seeking to experience authentic Azerbaijani hospitality while
enjoying JW Marriott signature standards of luxury. The hotel is
located in walking distance from the Old City and 30 minutes away
from the airport. From the refined elegance to the gracious
comfort, JW Marriott Absheron Baku offers 237 ultimately exquisite
guest rooms and suites that embrace quiet views of the Caspian Sea.
Immerse yourself in unparalleled rooftop settings of the Absheron
Spa & Fitness, with breathtaking views. JW Marriott Absheron Baku
features five dining venues to lead you on an authentic palatable
experience. Vibrant all-day dining ZEST Lifestyle Cafe with
Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and energizing; blazing Fireworks
Urban Kitchen serving perfectly prepared; sophisticated OroNero Bar
& Ristorante offering classic and modern Italian dishes; relaxing
The Tea Lounge with a vast selection of local, international and
signature teas, fine pastries, chocolates and unique cocktails;
dazzling Razzmatazz Cocktail Bar & Lounge - an exotic, buzzworthy
bar with DJ and largest selection of beverages. Of particular note,
Sharg Zali ballroom, which at 12,997 square feet is one of the
largest in Baku. The luxury getaway of a lifetime awaits you at the
JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel. Visit jwmarriottbaku, and on
Instagram and Facebook.
MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107184966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.