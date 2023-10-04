Licorice Extract Market Worth $3,578.6 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.8% - Exclusive Report By AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Licorice Extract Market

By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the global licorice extract market, and is likely to retain its dominance towards the end of the forecast period.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Licorice Extract Market by Product Type (Food Grade, Feed Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Block), and Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Tobacco, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global licorice extract market size was $1,872 in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,578.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The pharmaceutical segment led in terms of licorice extract market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Benefits of licorice extracts for treatment of Covid-19 and rise in demand from the cosmetic industry fuel the growth of the global licorice extract market. On the other hand, availability of a variety of substitutes for licorice in the food & beverage industry impedes the market growth to some extent. However, demand from the animal feed industry and increase in popularity of natural & clean label products would pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Top Key Players:

Some of the major players profiled for in the licorice extract market analysis include BGG World, C.E. Roeper GmbH, F&C Licorice Ltd, GlycyrrhizaGlabra Co., Ltd, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Norevo GmbH, Ransom Naturals, Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, and Zagros Licorice Co. Other prominent players analyzed in the licorice extract market report are ASEH, SanatProducts Limited, HB Natural Ingredients, Zelang Group, SepidanOsareh Co., Vpl Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, and Aushadhi Herbal.

With growing population, the global demand for animal feed is likely to amplify, owing to surge in consumption of meat products. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the meat production is projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55% by the end of 2050 as compared to 2010. Supplementation of livestock and poultry feed with herbal plants and extracts containing bioactive components have shown positive results.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

The global licorice extract market is analyzed across product type, form, application, and region. Based on product type, the pharmaceutical grade segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global licorice extract market. However, the feed grade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global licorice extract market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, application, and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into food grade, feed grade, and pharmaceutical grade. By form, the licorice extract industry is categorized into powder, liquid, and block. Based on application, the global licorice extract market is studied across food & beverages, pharmaceutical, tobacco, and others. The global market is also analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on form, the powder segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. At the same time, the segment also generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global licorice extract market.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging licorice extractmarkettrends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the currenttrends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing licorice extractmarket opportunities in the market.

The licorice extractmarketforecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Themarket analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Millet Seeds Market -

Seaweed Protein Market -

Microalgae Market -

Emulsifiers Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn