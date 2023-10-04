Packaging Adhesives Market On Track To Surpass US$ 26 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to Fact's analysis, the global Packaging Adhesives market is currently estimated to be worth $9.3 billion in 2023, and it is projected to experience a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%, reaching a total value of $15.1 billion by the conclusion of 2033.

The substantial benefits associated with Packaging Adhesives, including their effectiveness in foam control, wetting agent properties, and dispersion capabilities, are poised to drive robust growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the growing coatings industry is exerting a significant influence on the increasing demand for Packaging Adhesives.

Adhesives are essential components that are used in the paper and packaging industries. Rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and other solutions are gaining traction in these industries. At present, the packaging industry is growing at a noticeable rate owing to rising requirements for appealing design along with consumer inclination towards innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Companies that are involved in manufacturing packaging adhesives are inclining towards the production of sustainable products with durability. Solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt adhesives are key segments of packaging adhesives. Noteworthy growth of the e-Commerce sector is propelling the requirement for effective solutions, which will boost the demand for packaging adhesives over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global packaging adhesives market has been projected to reach a value of US$ 26.5 billion by the end of 2033.

The Canadian market is estimated to expand at a high CAGR of 6.1% through 2033.

The present sales value of packaging adhesives is US$ 12.8 billion.

The market is forecasted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. The market in Germany is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2033.

“Noticeable growth of e-Commerce companies is stimulating the requirement for effective packaging solutions, which is expected to propel the demand for various packaging adhesives,” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Manufacturers of packaging adhesives are inclining towards new developments to ensure product standards in the global market. Further, these players are also involved in mergers and acquisitions for the efficient supply chain management.

For instance :



Henkel, in May 2022 launched a novel RE range of coatings and adhesives which are designed specifically for recycling. These newly launched solutions enable the creation of sustainable flexible packaging at the designing phase. Arkema, in December 2021, announced the acquisition of Permoseal in South Africa. The former is one of the key players in the global industry that provide solutions for construction, woodworking, and packaging. This acquisition will help the organization to expand its footprint in South Africa.

Prominent suppliers of packaging adhesives are Wacker Chemie, Toyochem Co., Ltd., Jowat Corp, Huntsman Corporation, Paramelt, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Dymax, and Avery Dennison.

Segmentation of Packaging Adhesives Industry Research:

By Technology :



Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt Others

By Application :



Corrugated Packaging

Cases & Cartons

Labeling

Flexible Packaging

Folding Cartons

Specialty Packaging Others

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Packaging Adhesives include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Packaging Adhesives Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Packaging Adhesives market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Packaging Adhesives market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Packaging Adhesives market size?

