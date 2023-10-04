(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) --
1963 -- State of Kuwait and Iraq signed, in Baghdad, a minute regarding restoration of cordial relationship and recognition. The minute was submitted to the UN as an official document.
1998 -- Kuwait government approved establishment of Sabbiya city and construction of a causeway between Kuwait and Sabbiya cities. The new city was projected to house 250,000 people.
2012 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed a KD 107 million (USD 352 million) contract with South Korean company for engineering and construction (SK) to build power stations in the south and east of Kuwait.
2014 -- Rashed Al-Mutairi won the over 84kg Karate category in the Asian games that were held in Incheon, South Korea.
2016 -- Ahmad Al-Jaber Airforce college opened at Ali Al-Salem Air Base, the first of its kind in Kuwait.
2016 -- Ibrahim Al-Sola, who composed Kuwait national anthem, passed away at age of 81.
2019 -- State of Kuwait signed an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to recognize Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research as a research center in the Middle East that monitor radioactive activities in the environment as well as the use of nuclear technology in studying marine environment. (end)
ah
MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107184948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.