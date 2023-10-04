Kuwait Crude Oil Drop USD Two Tues. To USD 94.11 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil lost USD two during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 94.11 per barrel compared with USD 96.11 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday. Benchmark Brent futures dropped 21 cents to USD 90.92 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 41 cents to USD 89.23 pb. (end) km

