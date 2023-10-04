The Inconvenient Unpopularity Of Climate Policies

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Democracy is proving to be bad for the planet.

If that seems like a bold claim, consider the facts as the 28th

UN climate-change conference prepares to get under way in Dubai next month.

The key item on the agenda at COP28 is to carry out the first“global stocktake”

to determine what progress has been made toward meeting the goals of the legally binding

2015 Paris Agreement .

Spoiler alert: Not only is the world hopelessly off-target when it comes to reducing emissions, but the combined national commitments fall far short of what's actually needed to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The United Nations has

acknowledged that even if every one of the 193 nations that has issued a Nationally Determined Contribution sticks to its promises, instead of the 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions required by 2030, we would still be on course for an

increase of 10% .

And, of course, few are meeting the commitments. Why? Because,

says the UN ,“quality and ambition vary, for many reasons, including ... insufficient political commitment.”

In many of the Group of Twenty nations, collectively responsible for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions, progress in meeting targets is being held hostage by politics.

Politicization of climate policy

When it comes to climate change, elected governments are fighting ignorance and self-interest, stirred up by political rivals, vested commercial interests and libertarian ideologues, all with something to gain by persuading voters that global warming is a myth and that any attempt to mitigate it should be resisted as an assault on personal freedom.