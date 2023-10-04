Musk plays Diablo IV on X to test video game streaming capabilities

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, billionaire Elon Musk played the well-known video game Diablo IV on X (formerly known as Twitter) to check the streaming competences of the social media podium he bought in 2022.



On Monday, Musk started a stream of himself playing Blizzard's role-playing game and wrote about it: "Tested the X video game streamer system last night. It works! Will try to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon tonight live on this platform."



"How to stream games or anything you’d like on X! I will be streaming myself playing video games from time to time. Kids, friends & video games are how I spend my non-work waking hours. Sometimes, you can combine all three," he posted on September 30.



For premium users, X Media Engineering Lead Mark Kalman made a video tutorial explaining how the platform's Media Studio handles livestreaming.



A comparable to Chinese Tencent's WeChat, Musk earlier disclosed intentions to make X an all-in-one app that might also contain options like payment, food ordering, as well as ride-hailing.

