Leading Crypto Exchange Orangex Unveils Advanced Spot Trading Upgrades

Seychelles, 3rd October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , OrangeX, the global leader in cryptocurrency trading platforms, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to user-centric excellence with the unveiling of its latest Spot Trading enhancements. Committed to elevating services continually, OrangeX presents the following updates: Enhanced Liquidity and Orderbook Precision OrangeX Spot's pivotal upgrades include meticulous optimizations of its orderbook and liquidity infrastructure. The profound expansion of liquidity reservoirs significantly enhances OrangeX's appeal, bestowing users with superior price execution and a substantial reduction in transaction costs. The refreshing velocity of the orderbook has surged by an impressive 50%, imparting exceptional transactional velocity to OrangeX's trading ecosystem. OrangeX will continue to innovate and launch more trading products and functions that will both benefit and elevate the trading experience of our cryptocurrency trade. Revamped Trading UI/UX Responsive web design now extends its seamless adaptability across a spectrum of device dimensions, ensuring an optimal viewing experience for all users. Users can conveniently peruse the latest cryptocurrency offerings through the newly introduced expandable currency lists, thereby deepening their comprehension of each token's underlying tokenomics. In the meantime, the redesigned Order Zone simplifies order creation, augmenting transactional efficiency and precision. Continuous Expansion of Trading Pairs In response to the burgeoning demand for diverse trading opportunities, OrangeX maintains its dynamic approach to spot listings, streamlining the process for expedited listing and user participation. Recent additions to OrangeX's trading pairs portfolio, such as CyberConnect (CYBER), Worldcoin (WLD), Render (RNDR), Tipcoin (TIP), Moonbeam (GLMR), Carry(CRE) and STP(STPT), have demonstrated impressive price gains, with each token experiencing a notable +50% increase post-listing. OrangeX presently offers an extensive selection of over 100 trading pairs, meticulously organized within specific investment zones for effortless tracking. Unlock Exclusive Benefits – Join OrangeX Today! New traders are invited to seize exclusive opportunities, including diversitified campaigns and bonus rewards, as they embark on their trading journey with OrangeX. Join the top and smart traders now! Sign up today! About OrangeX CoinMarketCap (CMC) and CoinGecko-listed exchange, OrangeX, founded in 2021 in Seychelles, stands as a worldwide cryptocurrency trading platform renowned for its cutting-edge technology, proficient team, and seasoned financial knowledge. Our paramount strengths encompass strict regulatory adherence, robust fund and system security, unwavering transparency, and dependable products, all of which collectively culminate in the delivery of top-tier professional services to our esteemed users. For more information, please visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | CoinGecko For media inquiries, please contact:

