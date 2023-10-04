Vinfast VF 9: A Closer Look At Features And Specs

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The VinFast VF 9 is a powerful electric SUV offering 402 horsepower and an impressive range of up to 330 miles. It features a spacious and luxurious interior, advanced safety features, and over-the-air updates, making it a compelling option for eco-conscious families.

Los Angeles, 3rd October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The VinFast VF 9 is the largest addition to VinFas 's lineup of electric SUVs, further completing our full range of electric vehicles. With a focus on performance, style, and safety, the VF 9 offers a new EV option for those seeking a spacious and modern electric vehicle. Through careful selection of materials, precise sculpting, and the integration of advanced technologies, the VF 9 is offering those interested in electric cars a compelling new option in all“Style, Size, and Purpose”.

Performance and Power

One of the key highlights of the VinFast VF 9 is its robust powertrain. The electric vehicle is equipped with an all-wheel-drive configuration powered by two electric motors, delivering a total of 402 horsepower and 620 Nm torque, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.5 seconds, the VinFast VF 9 offers both speed and power.

Aerodynamic Efficiency

The VF 9 has been optimized for aerodynamic efficiency, thanks to the electric vehicle's hood air flow scoop on the front of the car, flush door handles, and low center of gravity, allowing it to achieve a considerable range. With an EPA range of 330 miles for the ECO trim and 291 miles for the PLUS Trim, this electric car ensures that you can go the distance without frequent charging stops.

Interior Comfort and Smart Technology

Inside the VF 9, you'll find a spacious and modern cabin made possible by the outstanding wheelbase spanning 124 inches. Inspired by airline business class seating and designed to maximize space and comfort, the 3-row seating arrangement (with options for 6 or 7 seats) provides ample legroom, accommodating the entire family comfortably. The premium vegan leather upholstery, equipped with massage function and heat and ventilation in both the first and second rows in the PLUS trim, coupled with customizable ambient lighting and panoramic glass roof add a touch of luxury to the interior.

Continuing the airline-focused inspiration, the digital cockpit is equipped with a customizable 15 touchscreen and a sleek heads-up digital display for ease viewing of notifications, navigation, and speedometer metrics, ensuring drivers stay connected and entertained on the go.

Smart Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the VF 9, with a range of advanced features aimed at keeping passengers and other road users safe. The electric vehicle includes Highway Assist (Level 2), Adaptive Cruise Assist, Smart Parking Assist, and Remote Parking Assist. Complementing these technologies are additional safety features including Traffic Jam Assist (Level 2), Auto Emergency Brake, and a Driver Monitoring System making driving more convenient and secure. Showcasing the company's commitment to safety, the VF 9 comes with 11 airbags, almost more than double the industry standard. In case of emergencies, the Emergency SOS button and Auto E-call connects drivers with first responders swiftly.

Over-the-Air Updates and AI Integration

The VF 9 is equipped with over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities, ensuring that your vehicle remains up-to-date with the latest software and system improvements. Additionally, the Alexa Voice Assistant, activated with a simple“Hey Alexa” command, provides a natural and user-friendly interface for accessing various vehicle functions, from navigation assistance to monitoring tire pressure.

Specs and Variants

The VF 9 is available in two variants: ECO and Plus. Both variants share similar dimensions, a 123 kWh usable battery capacity, and a 124-inch wheelbase. The ECO trim offers an impressive EPA range of 330 miles, while the Plus trim provides a respectable 291 miles on a single charge. Both variants are backed by a 10-year/125,000-mile vehicle warranty, reflecting VinFast's confidence in its product.

In conclusion, the VinFast VF 9 is a compelling electric SUV that combines power, style, and advanced technology. With its impressive range, spacious interior, and safety features, it's a versatile option for families seeking a modern and eco-friendly electric vehicle.