HELFINCH LTD Unveils The A1 Wires, The Lead Free Super Safe Electric Wires For Indian Homes

HELFINCH set new expectations for electric wires segment with the launch of the A1 WIRES, the first brand to offer only environment friendly lead-free variant of electric wires. With

the debut of the A1 WIRES Series, HELFINCH brings International level of safety and environment friendliness to every Indian home.

“We feel the Indian consumers now demand the quality that European brands bring,” said Wilson Chacko, Chief Operations Officer, HELFINCH INDIA.“The A1 WIRES Series was conceptualised with providing a solution for all the problems that exists in wiring Indian homes. With a

breakthrough ZeroFire technology, an advanced wire with higher current carrying capacity and heat resistant properties suitable for operation at high temperatures was built.”

Vishal Sood, VP Operations HELFINCH INDIA shared,“Our worldwide commitment towards building environment friendly products with features as High insulation resistance, RoHS compliance, anti-termite and anti-rodent features makes A1 WIRES the ideal product for a better world. These wires are built with stringent international standards which mean they safeguard the environment from harmful chemicals such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium.”

Key features of the A1 WIRES include:



ZeroFlame technology while providing high level of heat resistance also ensures minimal leakage of current which helps in reducing any serious damages to installations in the home.

Indian environment is susceptible to rats/rodents and termites that damage electric wires causing a major fire hazard. All of our wires have termite and rodent repulsion features as standard option to protect the insulation;

Available in 8 colours with laser print marking on the wires for ease of use;

Ultimate performance with ultra premium features and high current carrying capacity . Lead-Free option is a standard in all variants

Pricing and Availability

The HELFINCH A1 WIRES Series are immediately available via select distributor channel and online only.