HELFINCH LTD Unveils The A1 Wires, The Lead Free Super Safe Electric Wires For Indian Homes

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, 3rd October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , At an exclusive launch event held today at their Central London Head Office, HELFINCH LTD unveiled the much-anticipated A1 WIRES – the safest electric wires for Indian market. The A1 WIRES series features ZeroFire technology which offers super high Heat resistance, Flame retardant technology and completely LEAD-FREE, making it the safest wires available for the Indian homes.
HELFINCH set new expectations for electric wires segment with the launch of the A1 WIRES, the first brand to offer only environment friendly lead-free variant of electric wires. With
the debut of the A1 WIRES Series, HELFINCH brings International level of safety and environment friendliness to every Indian home.
“We feel the Indian consumers now demand the quality that European brands bring,” said Wilson Chacko, Chief Operations Officer, HELFINCH INDIA.“The A1 WIRES Series was conceptualised with providing a solution for all the problems that exists in wiring Indian homes. With a
breakthrough ZeroFire technology, an advanced wire with higher current carrying capacity and heat resistant properties suitable for operation at high temperatures was built.”
Vishal Sood, VP Operations HELFINCH INDIA shared,“Our worldwide commitment towards building environment friendly products with features as High insulation resistance, RoHS compliance, anti-termite and anti-rodent features makes A1 WIRES the ideal product for a better world. These wires are built with stringent international standards which mean they safeguard the environment from harmful chemicals such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium.”
Key features of the A1 WIRES include:
ZeroFlame technology while providing high level of heat resistance also ensures minimal leakage of current which helps in reducing any serious damages to installations in the home. Indian environment is susceptible to rats/rodents and termites that damage electric wires causing a major fire hazard. All of our wires have termite and rodent repulsion features as standard option to protect the insulation; Available in 8 colours with laser print marking on the wires for ease of use; Ultimate performance with ultra premium features and high current carrying capacity . Lead-Free option is a standard in all variants
Pricing and Availability
The HELFINCH A1 WIRES Series are immediately available via select distributor channel and online only.
| GRADE
| SIZE
| MRP
| BASICS
| HFCB-01 0.75 MM
| ₹1,699.00
| BASICS
| HFCB-02 1.0 MM
| ₹1,999.00
| BASICS
| HFCB-03 1.5MM
| ₹2,999.00
| BASICS
| HFCB-04 2.5MM
| ₹5,499.00
| BASICS
| HFCB-05 4.0 MM
| ₹7,999.00
| BASICS
| HFCB-06 6.0 MM
| ₹9,999.00
| BASICS
| HFCB-07 10.0 MM
| ₹17,999.00
| PREMIUM
| HFCP-01 0.75 MM
| ₹1,899.00
| PREMIUM
| HFCP-02 1.0 MM
| ₹2,050.00
| PREMIUM
| HFCP-03 1.5 MM
| ₹3,200.00
| PREMIUM
| HFCP-04 2.5MM
| ₹5,800.00
| PREMIUM
| HFCP-05 4.0MM
| ₹8,600.00
| PREMIUM
| HFCP-06 6.0 MM
| ₹10,800.00
| PREMIUM
| HFCP-07 10 MM
| ₹19,999.00
| ULTRA LUXURY
| HFCI-01 0.75 MM
| ₹2,499.00
| ULTRA LUXURY
| HFCI-02 1.0MM
| ₹2,999.00
| ULTRA LUXURY
| HFCI-03 1.5MM
| ₹3,999.00
| ULTRA LUXURY
| HFCI-04 2.5MM
| ₹6,499.00
| ULTRA LUXURY
| HFCI-05 4.0MM
| ₹9,999.00
| ULTRA LUXURY
| HFCI-06 6.0 MM
| ₹12,999.00
| ULTRA LUXURY
| HFCI-07 10
| ₹22,999.00
“We are onboarding expert distributors nationwide with the company CNFs for the generous inaugural discounts that is passed to consumer level”, Wilson Chacko (Operations Head, HELFINCH INDIA) mentioned.
Some of the online portals where this will be instantly available includes Helfinch Online store (helfinch),
Amazon India (amazon) & Amazon UK co), L&T-SuFin (lntsufin).
*Available for immediate delivery in all major towns and cities.
For additional information, please write to Patricia Ricken, Global Sales head ()
Helfinch LTD, a company registered in the UK & Wales with registration number 1515767.
About Helfinch LTD
Helfinch LTD the leading German brand in LED Lighting, Electrical Wires, Switchgears (MCB, RCCB, Isolators) and appliances is now focussing on launching premium and ultra safe electrical wires in India. Helfinch is a leader in LED Lighting products such as LED Bulbs, LED Battens, LED Street Lights, LED Flood Lights, Inverter/Emergency LED Bulbs, High Wattage LED Bulbs like Hammer LED Lights, High Bay Lights for Commercial Spaces like Factories, Warehouses and Buildings. Helfinch also makes premium electric wires for Homes and businesses. Helfinch is head quartered in Germany and has offices in the UK, India, Thailand, and North America (USA & Canada).
