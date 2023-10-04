Maximus Resources Sees Potential Repeat Of Wattle Dam High-Grade Gold Lode

MaxiResources Ltd (ASX:MXR, OTC:MXRRF) MD Tim Wither tells Proactive the company has intersected a geological sequence similar to that hosting the Wattle Dam high-grade gold lode, confirming a structural offset and potential for repetition at the Wattle Dam Project near Kambalda in Western Australia. The company's assay results confirm extensive gold mineralisation and pathfinder elements, narrowing the targeted area and requiring follow-up drilling.

“The first phase drill results have been a very exciting development for the company,” Wither said.

“Drilling has confirmed a geological sequence on the western side of the shear zone, similar to that observed at Wattle Dam, indicating a structural offset has occurred.

“Secondly, a large area of biotite alteration was intersected with anomalgold, indicating the western side of the shear zone is fertile for a potential repetition of the Wattle Dam high-grade lode.

“Encouragingly the most northern hole with the highest level of observed biotite alteration and arsenic levels is coincident with a magnetic feature, pointing that the offset distance may be larger than initially considered.”

