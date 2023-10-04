Sprintex Catching The Eye Of Its Competition With New Wastewater Blowers

Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX) MD Jay Upton tells Proactive the company has completed the testing, validation and benchmarking for its G26 (25kW) standalone turbo-blower, designed to enhance wastewater aeration and industrial applications. The G26 turbo-blower, part of the newly introduced G series, boasts an impressive 80,000-hour service life and delivers substantial energy efficiency, saving 20% in energy during steady state operation and 30% during Smart Pulse Aeration operation, compared to similar products in the market. The proprietary Smart Pulse Aeration technology features a user-friendly touchscreen interface, programmable logic controls, surge protection, safety alarms and protection systems.

Sprintex is launching a comprehensive marketing campaign for the new product line and is gearing up to participate in the WETEX Environmental Sustainability event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, scheduled for mid-November. Sprintex offers a range of electric, direct-drive, high-speed centrifugal compressors for hydrogen fuel cell, environmental applications, e-boosting and industrial applications, engineering services such as compressor and expander designs for applications from clean air to HVAC and continues to manufacture its twin-screw range of Sprintex units.

