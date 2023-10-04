Uno Pizzeria And Grill Initiates Fundraiser For Maui Relief Effort

Restaurant chain Uno Pizzeria and Grill, known as the birthplace of Deep Dish pizza, has launched a fundraiser that will benefit the Maui Strong fund. The pizza pioneer has collaborated with Anheuser Busch brand Kona Brewing to make a donation to the cause with a purchase of Kona Big Wave Golden Ale from Sept. 11th through 17th. An in-restaurant purchase of a Kona Big Wave during that period will trigger a 20% donation of the total guest check going to this fundraiser. The program will be run through most of the company's 70 locations, which are a combination of franchise and company-owned restaurants.

The Support for Maui fundraiser, known at Unos as a 'DoughRaiser', is an effort that is near and dear to Uno's CEO Erik Frederick. Frederick was stationed on Pearl Harbor during his time serving in the United States Navy.“The Aloha Spirit becomes part of anyone who lives in Hawaii and leaves an indelible mark on their life and soul. I even met my wife in Hawaii, so it has always been a meaningful part of my life”. Frederick continued“Upon hearing of the tragic wildfires in Maui, I felt very strongly that we as a brand could contribute to the fundraising efforts as the recovery process will last for many years. We found a real partner in Anheuser Busch and their brand Kona Brewing whose roots are in Hawaii. It was just a natural partnership and quite frankly the right thing to do.”

“This DoughRaiser allows guests of Uno Pizzeria and Grill to contribute in their own small way” stated Uno's Director of Marketing, Chris Dellamarggio.“People always want to support when there are worthy causes, but may not know how get involved. Allowing them to contribute as part of their everyday activities gives them an easy way to give to the cause. When those contributions are pooled together across a brand like Uno's, they can add up to a large donation.”

The Maui Strong Fund is a new fund that has been set up by the well-regarded Hawai'i Community Foundation that works to get funds directly to organizations that need funding no matter their size as part of their regular every day mission. The Maui Strong Fund has been set up get immediate relief to multiple organizations that need the funds to take action now. Information about the foundation and the Maui Strong Fund can be found at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.

