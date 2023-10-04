Lee Covington To Succeed Frank Nutter As RAA President

The Reinsurance Association of America (RAA), the leading trade association of property and casualty reinsurers, today announced that Lee Covington, current President and CEO of The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA), has been named President-elect of the RAA, succeeding Frank Nutter, who will retire effective December 31, 2023, after 32 years as President of the Association. Mr. Covington will assume the role of President on January 1, 2024.

Mr. Covington has led the SFAA since 2018. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and General Counsel of the Insured Retirement Institute. He has also held positions at Squire Patton Boggs, PWC, Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, and Deputy Director of the Arkansas Insurance Department.

In announcing these developments Justin O'Keefe, Chair of the RAA's Board of Directors said,

“Over the last four decades, Frank has grown the RAA into the leading voice for the reinsurance industry in the United States. Guided by Frank's leadership, integrity, and vision, the RAA team has addressed some of our industry's most complex issues at both a federal and state level. On behalf of the RAA Membership, Board of Directors and staff I would like to thank Frank for his unwavering commitment to the RAA and wish him and his family a happy retirement.”

Mr. O'Keefe continued,“I am delighted to welcome Lee to the RAA. He is an immensely qualified leader and his deep expertise and extensive career in insurance industry advocacy and regulation will be invaluable to the RAA. The board and I look forward to working with Lee as he continues to advance the RAA's strategic priorities and advocate on behalf of our members.”

The Reinsurance Association of America is the leading trade association of property and casualty reinsurers doing business in the United States. RAA membership is diverse, including reinsurance underwriters and intermediaries licensed in the U.S. and those that conduct business on a cross-border basis. The RAA also has life reinsurance affiliates and insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund managers and market participants that are engaged in the assumption of property/casualty risks. The RAA represents its members before state, federal and international bodies.

