ETC USDT Summer Surge Meets Bingx's Zero-Slippage Trading Launch

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 September 2023 - As the cryptocurrency market experiences a summer surge, particularly in the ETC USDT trading pair, BingX is thrilled to announce the launch of its zero-slippage "Guaranteed Price" feature . This timely introduction aims to capitalize on the market's momentum, offering traders an unparalleled experience with the ETC USDT pair.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) , a hard fork of Ethereum (ETH), has been gaining significant traction this summer. With its foon smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps), ETC has differentiated itself from its predecessor, Ethereum. The ETC/USDT trading pair has been a notable performer, attracting increased trading volumes and investor interest. Notably, the overall trading volume of ETC has seen an increment of 30% since June 2023, signaling strong market enthusiasm.

BingX's newly launched "Guaranteed Price" feature offers zero-slippage trading across all 172 trading pairs on its perpetual futures platform, including the upcoming ETC/USDT pair. This feature ensures that traders can execute their trades at the exact price they desire, enhancing the overall trading experience.

To celebrate this launch, BingX is running a promotion . During this period, traders who enable the "Guaranteed Price" feature and complete specific tasks can win a 10 USDT voucher and share a prize pool of 1 BTC.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

