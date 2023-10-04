Blackbird Creator Saas Product Now "Very Close To Early Access"

Blackbird PLC (AIM:BIRD, OTCQX:BBRDF) CEO Ian McDonough speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after the technology company published its interim results for the first half of 2023. Blackbird posted a 36% year-on-year drop in revenues in H1 2023 owing to the receipt of EVS development fees and the revenues from the global winter games during H1 2022.

McDonough emphasises that the company's fohas shifted towards the development of their Creator SaaS product. This product is set for an early access release in the coming months and is poised to enter the market fully in Q1 next year, potentially bringing in revenue. McDonough sees this new product as a significant step toward diversification.

While their existing technology has excelled in prestigievents like the Super Bowl and the Women's World Cup, the new platform aims to cater to a broader audience, offering high availability, a SaaS model, and ease of access. McDonough also highlighted their world-class team, strategic planning since 2019, and the successful funding round in 2021, all culminating in a keenly-awaited product launch scheduled for Q1 2024.

