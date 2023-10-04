Logitix Names Live Entertainment Executive Wendi Rohan Lebow As Vice President Of Open Distribution

Logitix , a leader in live event ticketing technology and analytics, announced it has named Wendi Rohan Lebow as Vice President of Open Distribution. Lebow will oversee Logitix's proprietary technology, Open Distribution, which allows venues and live event companies to distribute, price, and sell their primary ticket inventory across multiple integrated marketplaces that Logitix utilizes. Lebow's extensive live entertainment experience includes leadership roles at TodayTix Group and Goldstar Events, Inc.

Lebow's role as Vice President of Open Distribution is a newly created position for Logitix, which works with venues and live event companies across the performing arts, music, and sports. As an innovative product that is changing how the industry sells and distributes tickets, Open Distribution by Logitix is a native integration with the organization's primary ticketing system that allows designated tickets to be listed on the primary and secondary channels at the same time. The technology leverages the primary ticketing system's native fulfillment methods, ensuring the fan gets their ticket and the venue obtains customer information seamlessly.

At Logitix, Lebow will work cross-functionally with Logitix's product, marketing, operations, and business development, in addition to collaborating with external partners to optimize the use of Open Distribution.

“The demand and interest in our Open Distribution product from across the live event industry is skyrocketing daily, and the need for a top-tier executive to lead this area forbecame clear,” said Logitix CEO Stu Halberg.“We are fortunate to have Wendi join our leadership team. She is a well-respected ticketing professional who has helped thousands of brands sell millions of tickets throughout her career.”

“I've had the opportunity to partner with Wendi and her team when I was at Tessitura and she was leading venue partnerships for Goldstar,” said Logitix Strategic Advisor Jack Rubin, the Co-Founder and former CEO of Tessitura Network.“Wendi's experience with distribution technologies, especially in the performing arts industry, is world-class. She is a tremendaddition to the Logitix team who understands the sectors served and will help the organizations create revenue. I look forward to working with her and building on the success created to date.”

Lebow led venue relations and partnerships for Goldstar Events, Inc. for 15 years, rising to the position of Chief Venue Officer. Goldstar was acquired by TodayTix Group in 2021 when Lebow transitioned to the role of Vice President of Partnerships North America, a position that she held for the last year and a half. Earlier in her career, she worked with TMG – The Marketing Group, where she managed marketing and promotions for Broadway shows in New York and Los Angeles. She earned her BFA in Musical Theatre from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

About Logitix

Logitix is the preeminent monetization engine and ticketing platform for the live event industry, combining optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management with real-time insights to help sellers and buyers respond to a rapidly changing market environment. The Logitix vision is to automate the entire ticket life cycle and provide data-driven insights to serve the diverse needs of its clients. The company is backed by ZMC and is privately held. For more information about Logitix, visit Logitixor find them on LinkedIn .

Eric Nemeth

+1 602-502-2793

View source version on newsdirect