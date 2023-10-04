Octane11 Introduces The "B2B Marketing Impact Audit”

Octane11, the B2B marketing analytics platform known for its industry-leading integration of marketing and sales data, announced today the release of its new product: the Octane11 B2B Marketing Impact Audit. The B2B Marketing Impact Audit will revolutionize the way B2B companies assess, plan, and optimize their marketing and sales tactics.

"We recommend Octane11's B2B Marketing Impact Audit for all of our clients. It's remarkably powerful with a fast and seamless set up,” said Scott Stedman, CEO of The Imaginarium.“It offers a 'set it and forget it' experience that delivers a concise yet comprehensive analysis of valuable insights in just 30 days, empowering our clients to ensure that their marketing engine is driving maximum revenue growth.”

As marketers continue to navigate uncertain economic times and lean budgets, the B2B Marketing Impact Audit enables B2B CMOs to enhance year-end performance and make informed investment decisions for the upcoming year. The end-to-end analysis across paid, owned, and earned marketing tools and the sales CRM, provides a holistic and in-depth view of existing marketing expenditures and performance, which is especially critical as businesses strategize to invest wisely amidst this unpredictable macroeconomic environment.

Fast and Easy Setup: Octane11's team of experts guide businesses through setup in four live sessions, ensuring data quality and completeness. The Audit then runs in the background for thirty (30) days.

Unified Scorecard: The Audit produces a summary scorecard featuring 20 critical KPIs including ROI, Cost-per-Lead, and % of Target Accounts Engaged; marketers also receive performance comparisons against industry peers and a clear letter grade, highlighting key areas for immediate improvement.

Comprehensive Analysis: The Audit includes 15 pages of clear visualizations and expert analysis, including practical and tangible recommendations on effective budgeting, tactic optimization and growth acceleration through incremental, Octane11-certified strategies.

Industry Benchmarks: Company data is benchmarked against a range of B2B peers, enabling marketers to contextualize their performance with real-world comparisons updated quarterly as market conditions and the vendor landscape evolve.

Interactive Access: Clients also receive access to live dashboard views, enabling them to dive deeper into the information through drill downs and scenarios, share findings with colleagues, and export data into CRM or BI platforms.

Data Health and Alignment: The Audit also identifies anomalies in data setup and flags any misalignment between the marketing and sales teams' objectives. Data Protection: The Audit is SOC2-compliant and utilized by leading privacy-focused Fortune 500 clients. It also provides the option to omit PII at the clients' request.

About Octane11

Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Octane11 is backed by Javelin Venture Partners, BDMI, Honeystone Ventures, Circadian Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Base Ventures, and AperiamVentures. Launched in 2020, Octane11 is already helping some of the largest B2B enterprises break down data silos and turn every digital interaction into an actionable insight. To learn more, visit and followon LinkedIn .

