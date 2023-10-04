Green Lantern Solar Embraces Workforce Improvement, Adopts Four-Day Work Week

Green Lantern Solar , a pioneering leader in renewable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant stride towards enhancing its workforce's quality of life and fostering a more sustainable work environment. Effective September 1, the company transitioned to a four-day workweek, demonstrating its commitment to employee well-being, productivity and the broader pursuit of a healthier work-life balance.

The decision to shift to a four-day workweek is a result of extensive research, internal discussions, employee surveys and a comprehensive evaluation of employee feedback. By implementing this innovative approach, Green Lantern Solar aims to address the evolving needs of its workforce while maintaining the company's commitment to excellence in the renewable energy sector.

“As we commemorate Labor Day and its significance for the workforce, there's a strategic synergy in unveiling our four-day workweek initiative,” added Buckley.“This timely announcement not only reflects our commitment to optimizing productivity but also underscores our dedication to employee well-being and work-life balance, fostering an environment of sustained excellence.”

This bold move not only emphasizes Green Lantern Solar's dedication to its employees but also aligns with the company's broader mission of promoting sustainable practices. With reduced energy consumption in the office, the four-day workweek initiative contributes to a lower carbon footprint, further reinforcing the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The company introduced a“Summer Fridays” program where employees had the opportunity to enjoy Fridays off from June through August. This initiative allowed the company to evaluate the effectiveness of the four-day workweek approach while providing employees with additional flexibility to enjoy the summer season.

The implementation process will be conducted in a thoughtful and phased manner to ensure a seamless transition for all employees. The company remains committed to maintaining the same level of efficiency, responsiveness and quality in its services during this transition.

As a forward-thinking leader in the renewable energy sector, Green Lantern Solar is proud to set an example for the industry by prioritizing its workforce's well-being and fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability.

“We firmly believe that a well-rested and motivated workforce is crucial for driving innovation and sustaining long-term success,” added Buckley.

About Green Lantern Solar

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management. For more information, , on LinkedIn and @GrnLntrnSolar on Twitter .

