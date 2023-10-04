Twang Teams Up With Spencer Boyd For The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season

Twang, creators of the original Beer Salt and premium flavored salt, sugar and spice blends, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Spencer Boyd for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with upcoming races in Kansas City, Bristol, Talladega, Miami and Phoenix. The partnership marks an exciting collaboration that resonates with the spirit of competition, innovation, and celebration that both Twang and NASCAR embody.

Throughout the 2023 season, Twang's iconic logo will adorn Spencer Boyd's truck, prominently displayed in five exhilarating races. On September 14th for the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Twang will take center stage with a fully wrapped Beer Salt branded truck! For the remaining four races, Twang's logo will proudly find its place alongside other sponsors on the vehicle.

"We're revving up for an electrifying partnership with Spencer in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season," said Edmundo Macias, Director of Marketing of Twang. "Just like the fast-paced action on the track, Twang's flavorful offerings bring joy and excitement to food and drink enthusiasts nationwide. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our upcoming expansion into 3,500 Walmart stores across the country with our Lime & Lemon-Lime Beer Salt, and we're eager to amplify our presence in the hearts of NASCAR fans."

Twang's partnership with Spencer Boyd goes beyond the racetrack. As part of this dynamic alliance, Twang will also engage fans through unique experiences and giveaways. Fans will have the opportunity to sample Twang's wide array of products, adding a dash of flavor to their NASCAR experience. Additionally, Twang will take part in e-blast giveaways, offering fans the chance to win exclusive prizes and immerse themselves in a world of flavor with Twang.

Spencer Boyd's journey in NASCAR is a testament to his determination and passion. With a racing background that started on dirt bikes and evolved through go-karts and short-track venues, Boyd has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the racetrack. His dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with Twang's commitment to delivering premium products that elevate eating and drinking experiences.

As Twang continues to celebrate its rich heritage and legacy, this partnership marks a thrilling chapter in the brand's story. From its humble beginnings in a garage to becoming a nationwide sensation, Twang's journey mirrors the resilience and spirit of both Spencer and NASCAR.

In 1986, Twang Founder Roger Treviño Sr. left his career after experiencing an epiphany while on a business trip in Mexico. Visiting a Mexican street vendor selling citsalt, he was reminded of his childhood in San Antonio, with its abundance of Latino flavors. He returned home inspired to create a variety of flavored salts to share with friends and family. Launching the Twang business out of his family garage and together with the Treviño children to help, his first product (and claim to fame) was Twang Beer Salt, an integral product in the Southern trend of“dressing” beers and other libations. From these humble beginnings, the Treviños have since expanded Twang product lines into flavored salt for food, cocktail rimmer blends, michelada mix, and more to come!

