Stamford Office Furniture Announces The Launch Of Its New Website

Stamford office Furniture (SOF), a leading MillerKnoll Certified Dealer proudly serving the Connecticut and Westchester New York area, is pleased to announce the official launch of our new website: stamfordofficefurniture.com

The website has been carefully designed to provide an enhanced user experience and offer our valued customers an easily accessible platform to explore our wide range of workplace furniture solutions and services. Designed with simplicity and functionality in mind, the website showcases our dedication to providing exceptional furniture solutions for A&D project managers, real estate brokers and all users: Businesses, Education, Healthcare and Government.

Key Features of the New Website:

1. Comprehensive Product Overview: Browse through the site to see examples of the furniture we offer, from high performance office chairs to stylish conference tables, all designed to elevate your workspace for greater productivity, worker satisfaction and company profitability. We have partnerships with over 200 creative and innovative manufacturers featuring Herman Miller, Knoll, OFS, BRC and NaughtOne.

2. Project Portfolio: Discover inspiring workplace images and products showcasing the transformative power that furniture can have in delivering inspiring spaces for Business, Healthcare facilities and Education institutions.

3. Expert Guidance: Gain valuable insights, with tips and recommendations on creating ergonomic, productive, and visually appealing workplace environments.

4. Contact Information: At the point you feel inspired connect witheasily through the website to schedule free consultations, request quotes, or inquire about specific products and services.

5. Responsive Design: Our website is optimized for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ensuring a seamless browsing experience on any platform.

At SOF, we are passionate about helping clients create workspaces that inspire creativity and innovation, increase productivity, and foster a greater sense of well-being. As a certified MillerKnoll dealer, we uphold the highest standards of quality, innovation, and sustainability in all our offerings.

Greg Durkin, President of SOF, "I am proud to present our new website to our valued clients and partners. This platform represents a significant milestone in our commitment to provide exceptional furniture solutions. The website's user-friendly design and imagery reflect our dedication to delivering the best possible experience to our clients.

With the new website, we aim to inspire businesses across Connecticut and Westchester by showcasing the endless possibilities of our furniture solutions. Whether it's enhancing ergonomics, elevating aesthetics, or boosting productivity, our team is here to guide you every step of the way. I invite you all to explore the website and discover how we can transform your workspace into an environment that fosters success and well-being. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence.” Durkin said.

For further inquiries or assistance, call 203-388-2297 or email to

About Stamford Office furniture:

SOF is a leading supplier of workplace furniture to Business, Healthcare, Education and Government sectors. Family operated; SOF has been in business for almost 50 years with clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. SOF boasts one of the top performing sales teams in the industry, represents over 200 creative & innovative furniture brands and is a MillerKnoll Certified Dealer, which is a“big deal” and a coveted designation we have been proud to be for almost 2 decades. SOF features an actual working showroom, with all our associates' workspaces specifically developed in a way to showcase the solutions and fine furniture we sell.

Greg Durkin

