Gamelancer Media Move Into The US Takes Another Step Forward With Creation Of Advisory Board

Gamelancer Media Corp CEO Jon Dwyer joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant developments that the company has recently undertaken.

Dwyer announced the establishment of aboard of advisors comprising individuals with extensive backgrounds in media and tech-media finance. Additionally, he revealed the company's plan to establish its firstoffice, located in New York City.

Dwyer elaborated on the new members of the board of advisors, which includes accomplished individuals from varisectors within the media and finance industries. The lineup features Ed Wilson, former President of Fox Media; John Osborn, former CEO of BBDO and OmnMedia US; Aaron Reitkopf, Senior Advisor on Open Architecture at Interpublic Group; Lance Klima, who has held roles at JP Morgan and Guggenheim; and Ben Coleman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender and a former executive at Goldman Sachs.

The primary objective of the newboard of advisors is to drive engagement with American brands and agencies, while also contributing to the company's management efforts to identify and interview potentialleadership talent.

Additionally, Gamelancer Media Corp plans to open its firstoffice in New York City, which marks a significant step in the company's expansion and strategic initiatives within themarket.

By assembling a board of advisors with extensive industry experience and establishing apresence, Gamelancer Media Corp aims to leverage these efforts to enhance its operations, expand its reach, and capitalize on opportunities within the media and tech-media finance sectors in the United States.

Dwyer also shared with Proactive the company hit a big milestone ringing the opening bell to start trading on the TSX on Toronto.

